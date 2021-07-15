United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $33.25. Approximately 15,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 903,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,545,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,514 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,635. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

