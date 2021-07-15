United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 299,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,805,336 shares.The stock last traded at $9.28 and had previously closed at $9.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

