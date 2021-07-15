Unify 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,835.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Unify coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unify has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Unify has a market cap of $28,923.08 and $4,835.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unify alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00397888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009090 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000584 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Buying and Selling Unify

