UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated at Summit Insights

Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $40.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PATH. Macquarie assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.38.

UiPath stock opened at $61.99 on Monday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.78.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $1,342,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,073,766.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,040,866 shares of company stock valued at $282,720,204 over the last quarter.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

