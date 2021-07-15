UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.61, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, analysts forecast that UDR will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $562,214.65. Insiders sold 73,509 shares of company stock worth $3,662,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in UDR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in UDR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in UDR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in UDR by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

