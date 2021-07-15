UBS Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,200 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZN. reissued a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,582 ($112.12) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,244.60. The company has a market capitalization of £112.66 billion and a PE ratio of 39.06.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

