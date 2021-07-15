UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Photronics were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 34,171.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $723,639 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Photronics stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $800.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

