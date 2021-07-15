UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $155,419.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $955,350.00. Insiders sold 158,141 shares of company stock worth $11,070,735 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSTL. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

CSTL stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $107.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

