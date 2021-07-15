UBS Group AG Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $1,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of SIZE opened at $128.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.77. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $130.64.

