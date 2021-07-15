UBS Group AG Has $637,000 Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cactus were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

NYSE WHD opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 2.41. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. Equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

