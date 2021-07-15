UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,843 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TIM were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,143,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Get TIM alerts:

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76. Tim S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1428 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

TIM Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.