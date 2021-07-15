UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 659.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Ardelyx worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $1,141,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,606,000 after buying an additional 60,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 911.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 150,116 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARDX stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.95. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $9.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

