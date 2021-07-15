UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 103,731 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 103,731 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Navient by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Navient by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Navient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Navient by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 631,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAVI. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of NAVI opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.