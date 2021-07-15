UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 89.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $251.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.07. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $183.55 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

