UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $175,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUB. Barclays lifted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

