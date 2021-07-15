UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.89 Million Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 62.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,373 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $111.96 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $51.83 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.82.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWST. William Blair began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $1,947,616.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,430,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total transaction of $610,404.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,963.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,890 shares of company stock worth $15,307,668 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

