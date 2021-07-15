UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.72 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 197,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 113,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after buying an additional 769,791 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MUR opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.65. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

