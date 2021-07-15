UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Urban Outfitters worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $18,710,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 408,518 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,744 shares of company stock worth $2,464,722. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URBN stock opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.