UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 19,902 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,902 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Covetrus worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,389,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 93,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 150,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,473 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $25.64 on Thursday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVET. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $81,312.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,809.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $751,158.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,572 shares of company stock worth $1,194,389. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

