Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $6.52. Two Harbors Investment shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 953,344 shares.

Specifically, Director Thomas Siering sold 52,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $378,678.48. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

