Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson Sells 49,500 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.88, for a total value of $14,497,560.00.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $370.46. 14,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,913. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,871,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 52.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

