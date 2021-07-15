TurtleCoin Price Down 28.7% Over Last Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $62,996.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 105,971,699,675 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

