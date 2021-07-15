Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Up 106.3% in June

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of TSGTY stock traded up $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.72. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $58.02.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.5807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
