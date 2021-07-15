Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Up 106.3% in June

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of TSGTY stock traded up $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.72. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $58.02.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.5807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

