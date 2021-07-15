Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNVY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Sunday. They issued a buy rating and a $9.88 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.86.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

NYSE:CNVY opened at $8.79 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

In related news, CEO Stephen C. Farrell acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00. Also, EVP Kyle Stern acquired 38,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $508,531.20.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.