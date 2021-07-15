trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRVG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. trivago has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the first quarter worth about $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in trivago in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in trivago in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in trivago in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

