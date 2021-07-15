Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.30% from the stock’s previous close.

TSU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$39.75 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price objective on Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.89.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$41.82 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$16.01 and a twelve month high of C$43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$429.16 million and a PE ratio of 9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$148.99.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 1.6204294 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

