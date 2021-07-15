TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives $26.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upgraded TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of TriState Capital stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.83. 2,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $690.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.96.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in TriState Capital by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

