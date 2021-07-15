TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Insider Seth J. Kalvert Sells 5,015 Shares

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $205,414.40.

TRIP stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $469,170,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816,041 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $312,845,000 after purchasing an additional 418,587 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $267,786,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $201,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,365 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $106,660,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

