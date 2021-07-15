Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.49.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
