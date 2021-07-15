Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

TBIO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

TBIO stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.35 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,772 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 960,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 139,636 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 610,590 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

