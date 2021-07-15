Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOU shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$34.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$10.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$12.33 and a 12-month high of C$36.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.49.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.0699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total value of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,816,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$289,667,454.49.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

