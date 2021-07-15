Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Tompkins Financial news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $105,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $230,468.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $76.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.71. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $75.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.