TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$148.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$148.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$155.00 price target (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TMX Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$149.71.

TSE X opened at C$130.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$132.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 24.22. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$120.13 and a 12 month high of C$144.97.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.91 million. Research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

