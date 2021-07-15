Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Update

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,400 shares, an increase of 310.7% from the June 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 52.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research started coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “not rated” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.33.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.