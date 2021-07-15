Titan Coin (TTN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $213.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 64.2% lower against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $213.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006296 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000128 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000222 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.