Timothy J. Schroeder Sells 10,000 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00.
INMB stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77. INmune Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in INmune Bio by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.
INmune Bio Company Profile
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.
