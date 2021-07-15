Timothy J. Schroeder Sells 10,000 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00.

INMB stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77. INmune Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

INMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. INmune Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in INmune Bio by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

