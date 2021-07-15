TIG Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 543,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,484. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

