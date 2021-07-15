TIG Advisors LLC Sells 2,082,454 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

TIG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,312,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082,454 shares during the period. Slack Technologies comprises approximately 5.1% of TIG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TIG Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Slack Technologies worth $134,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,228,000 after buying an additional 4,080,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,156,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,531 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,442 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,203 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,797,000 after purchasing an additional 907,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WORK traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.49. 267,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,848,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $85,258.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $146,052.06. Insiders have sold 171,193 shares of company stock worth $7,577,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

