TIG Advisors LLC Reduces Position in BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU)

TIG Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,945 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in BowX Acquisition were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,947,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,882,000.

Shares of BowX Acquisition stock remained flat at $$12.25 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.97. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

