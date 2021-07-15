TIG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 490,395 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 490,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at $2,418,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at $4,636,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at $529,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock remained flat at $$10.02 during trading on Thursday. 117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,521. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

