TIG Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) by 168.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014,776 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC owned 2.68% of BowX Acquisition worth $18,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOWX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,461. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

