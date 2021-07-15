TIG Advisors LLC Acquires 591,101 Shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI)

TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,101 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Prime Impact Acquisition I worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PIAI. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PIAI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 95,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,004. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

