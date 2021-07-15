Tierion Hits Market Capitalization of $52.14 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00050691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.23 or 0.00858786 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About Tierion

TNT is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

