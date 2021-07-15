thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 65.72%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Equities research analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

