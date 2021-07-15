Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on THRY. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12. Thryv has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.19.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Thryv will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $251,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,555 shares of company stock valued at $935,516. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $19,879,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thryv by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 71,139 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,771,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

