Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on THRY. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Thryv stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12. Thryv has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.19.
In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $251,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,555 shares of company stock valued at $935,516. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $19,879,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thryv by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 71,139 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,771,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
