Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 1,029,522 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,029,522 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $23,473,101.60. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $214,486.45.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 13,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $338,780.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $251,900.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $130,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.19. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $19,879,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth $3,452,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $1,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

THRY has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on Thryv in a research note on Monday. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thryv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

