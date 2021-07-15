Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 1,029,522 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,029,522 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $23,473,101.60. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $214,486.45.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 13,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $338,780.00.
- On Monday, April 19th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $251,900.00.
- On Friday, April 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $130,350.00.
Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.19. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $37.26.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $19,879,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth $3,452,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $1,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.
THRY has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on Thryv in a research note on Monday. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thryv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.