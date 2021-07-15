Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,175 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.15.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

