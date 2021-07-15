Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,066 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.61% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 1,485 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $51,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $460.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.