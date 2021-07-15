Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 13,688 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,688 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $235.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $239.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

