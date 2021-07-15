Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,076 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.49% of CBIZ worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $529,837.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,376 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,001.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,142 shares of company stock worth $1,042,511. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.16. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

